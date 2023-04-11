G42 partners with Microsoft to work on public sector and industry solutions

Technology Holding Group G42 and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The two entities will work on the development of public sector and find industry-focused solutions.

These solutions will use Microsoft’s partner ecosystem and cloud capabilities and are expected to aid UAE's orgnisations in catering to citizens' and customers' requirements, as per a statement from the companies.

The agreement will also facilitate G42 and Microsoft to explore joint business opportunities within UAE's digital economy and build its digital infrastructure close to UAE's resident organisations.

In the upcoming months, G42 and Microsoft will work on finalising the development that is necessary to ensure regulatory compliance.

The two companies will also explore marketing opportunities across areas like public sector digital transformation, healthcare, financial services, energy, climate action, and more.

G42 Cloud will closely work with Microsoft to foster the secure development and deployment of joint solutions, in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The broad set of solutions that G42 and our clients have developed, will benefit from the rich ecosystem and global scale that Microsoft provides. Microsoft will similarly benefit from the experience and technical know-how of operating regulated workloads across multiple industries that G42 Cloud is focused on," said Kiril Evimov, G42’s Group CTO and Chairman of G42 Cloud.





