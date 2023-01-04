Menu
GFH Financial Group acquires majority stake in US-based Big Sky Asset Management

By Nikita Bameta
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 12:43:17 GMT+0000
GFH Financial Group acquires majority stake in US-based Big Sky Asset Management
Through this acquisition, GFH hopes to strengthen its base in the US market and provide institutional quality real estate to top hospital groups and doctors in the US.
Bahrain-baseed GFH Financial Group has acquired a majority stake in Big Sky Asset Management, a US-based real estate asset manager focused on the healthcare segment.

This follows the earlier acquisition of US-based SQ Asset Management in May 2022.


Big Sky is involved in sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare assets, with a special focus on medical clinics and life sciences real estate. The company has an experience of over two decades in investing and managing healthcare assets in the US, with more than $2 billion in cumulative transaction value and 130 medical facilities, said a statement on Zawya.


Nael Mustafa, Co-chief Investment Officer, GFH, said the acquisition gives the company strong management teams that can execute GFH's growth strategy, lend it a local presence, and strengthen its base in the US market.


“The platform will be instrumental in providing institutional quality real estate to the top hospital groups and doctors in the US," he said.


Jason L. Signor, Founder, Big Sky, said the partnership will enable Big Sky to offer unique investment opportunities to investors in the US and GCC.


GFH's businesses include asset management, wealth management, commercial banking, and real estate development. It is listed on Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, and Dubai Financial Market.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

