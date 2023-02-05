Menu
Hub71 startup Krews partners with Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company

By Nikita Bameta
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 12:58:58 GMT+0000
Hub71 startup Krews partners with Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company
The agreement is aimed at digitising the operations of Zayed Sports City and Active Al Maryah through the stratup's integrated platform 'QPortal'.
Abu Dhabi-based Krews, a ﻿Hub71﻿ startup, entered into an agreement with Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC).


The agreement is aimed at digitising the operations of Zayed Sports City and Active Al Maryah through the stratup's integrated platform 'QPortal', as per reports from the region.


It will facilitate streamlined activities, enhance overall operational efficiency, as well as improve the booking process.

Krews is a platform that allows users to connect, plan and organise events with one another. It enables booking sports venues, planning night outs, and registering for tournaments.

Following the implementation of Krews' technology solutions, earlier this year, ADEC has processed more than 17,000 bookings for its venues. These have been driven through sales channels comprising mobile application, website, as well as telesales.

 

The 'QPortal' provides venues with enterprise solutions that enable creation, management, monitoring and analysis of operations. It connects assets across operational ecosystem, thus streamlining activities and enhancing the customer booking journey.

Krews joined Hub71 in 2019. Through its network, Hub71 provides startups with access to government entities, industry partners, investors, and corporates.

 

The startup also launched its application earlier this year. The app enables interactive experiences, allowing people to connect with one another and book sports venues.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

