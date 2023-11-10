IGP to enter UAE market, plans to invest $10M

﻿IGP﻿ is set to enter the UAE market, offering a wide range of gift options through its ecommerce platform.

The company has set up a warehouse in Al Quoz, the largest flower and gift destination in the UAE, covering more than 20,000 square feet, to meet the demands of the audience.

IGP plans to hire more than 100 individuals in Dubai to tap into the 200 million customer base in the MENA region.

"Our goal is to become the ultimate destination for flowers, cakes, and gifts, enriching the lives of millions in the UAE and, in the long term, across the entire Middle East. We are in the business of enriching relationships and we are excited to share the joy and love that IGP has brought to countless homes with the wonderful people of Dubai," added Tarun Joshi, CEO and founder at IGP.

Founded in 2017 by Joshi, IGP is a D2C platform for gifts and occasions, with offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

The Mumbai-based platform offers a wide range of thoughtful gifts, including festival merchandise, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalised products such as jewellery, watches, cushions, lamps, and photo albums.

IGP, an exclusive India partner of global floral company ﻿Interflora India﻿, has customers in over 100 countries and 1000 cities, creating 10 million love and joy stories.





