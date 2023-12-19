Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

India, Oman trade ministers exhort officials to conclude talks for trade

Bilateral trade between the countries grew by 82.64% in 2021-2022 to reach $9.99 billion. In 2022-23, it further increased to $12.39 billion.

Press Trust of India8383 Stories
India, Oman trade ministers exhort officials to conclude talks for trade

Tuesday December 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Commerce ministers of India and Oman have asked their negotiators to conclude talks of the proposed free trade agreement at the earliest, an official statement said on Monday.

Substantively, negotiations on the text of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) have been largely completed.

On the sidelines of the state visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik to India on December 16, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef, held discussions on bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries here.

"The leaders exhorted their respective negotiators to conclude discussions on the remaining issues paving way for early conclusion of India-Oman CEPA negotiations and signing of the agreement," the commerce ministry said.

Both countries have concluded two rounds of talks for a CEPA.

1227 people loved this story

Ebix files for bankruptcy in Northern Texas: Report

In such agreements, two countries either substantially cut or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms for promoting trade in services and investments.

It was decided that an Oman Desk would be created in Invest India for this purpose. Similarly, Invest Oman would also launch an India Desk.

Bilateral trade between the countries grew by 82.64% in 2021-2022 to reach $9.99 billion. In 2022-23, it further increased to $12.39 billion.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Technology

Intract raises $3M to build the world’s leading learn and earn platform

3

News

Google rolls out India-first AI capabilities for Maps

4

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

5

AI Gen

Top 7 Netflix Documentaries You Can't Afford to Miss