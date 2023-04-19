Intellia launches AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform

Dubai-based analytical and strategic support provider Intellia launched an AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform for finance, public policy and strategy for its clients across markets.

This comes ahead of Intellia's planned expansion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Lagos, Nigeria next month, as per a report by Wamda.

Launched in 2020, Intellia offers remote analysts or teams of analysts for consultation to businesses within 24 hours. Through its proprietary AI-driven analyst vetting, training and quality control platform, it saves companies 80% on recruiting and advisory budgets.

Intellia has global operations with over 150 vetted analysts from countries like Colombia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Some of its clientele includes Michelin-star restaurants as well as African and Middle Eastern governments. Additionally, over half of Intellia’s analyst workforce is female.

Some of its use cases include foreign expansion; investment due diligence and memorandums; pricing strategies; value creation plans and portfolio monitoring; financial modelling; economic development policies; trade, economic policies and strategies; merger and acquisition screening; deal pipeline development; and valuation and analysis.

Intellia raised $1.5 million from Fatima Gobi Ventures and some global CFOs and former Managing Partners of Tier I consulting firms in 2022.





