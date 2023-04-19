Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Intellia launches AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform

The announcement comes ahead of the company's expansion into Saudi Arabia, Lagos and Nigeria.

Pooja Rajkumari405 Stories
Intellia launches AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

1 min Read

Dubai-based analytical and strategic support provider Intellia launched an AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform for finance, public policy and strategy for its clients across markets.

This comes ahead of Intellia's planned expansion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Lagos, Nigeria next month, as per a report by Wamda.

Launched in 2020, Intellia offers remote analysts or teams of analysts for consultation to businesses within 24 hours. Through its proprietary AI-driven analyst vetting, training and quality control platform, it saves companies 80% on recruiting and advisory budgets.

 

1099 people loved this story

Noon lays off 10% of its Dubai workforce: Report

Intellia has global operations with over 150 vetted analysts from countries like Colombia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. 

Some of its clientele includes Michelin-star restaurants as well as African and Middle Eastern governments. Additionally, over half of Intellia’s analyst workforce is female. 

Some of its use cases include foreign expansion; investment due diligence and memorandums; pricing strategies; value creation plans and portfolio monitoring; financial modelling; economic development policies; trade, economic policies and strategies; merger and acquisition screening; deal pipeline development; and valuation and analysis.

Intellia raised $1.5 million from Fatima Gobi Ventures and some global CFOs and former Managing Partners of Tier I consulting firms in 2022.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

BYJU'S, Swiggy, Dream11 lead Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 as India ranks third

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

AWS and Intel’s new initiative The Bharat Innovators Series to acknowledge changemakers

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Reinforcement Learning

BYJU'S, Swiggy, Dream11 lead Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 as India ranks third