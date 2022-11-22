EdVentures delves into the future of EdTech in a joint summit with HolonIQ

US-based impact market intelligence form HolonIQ along with EdVentures—the corporate VC branch of Egypt based learning company Nahdet Misr Publishing Group—organized the 2022 Global Impact Summit.





As per a report by Zawya, Dalia Ibrahim, Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures, announced that EdVentures will be investing $ 1.1 million in Jeel—an education and entertainment platform for pre-schoolers.





“Moving forward, EdVentures is seeking more investments in EdTech startups, while expanding globally,” she added.





The summit comes as EdVentures celebrates its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2017, it provides incubation, acceleration, and investment programs for startups operating in the education sector.





What was discussed at the summit?

The panel discussions deliberated ways to adopt lifelong learning and continuous development in K-12 and higher education, investing in edtech amidst global roadblocks, economic instabilities, and the power of collaborations to engage the whole education ecosystem.





Edtech growing in the Miiddle East

According to Holon IQ’s latest data, Egypt ranks first in the growing edtech ecosystems across the region with 1,500 companies. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





Almost half of the edtech founded and headquartered in the MENA region is represented by workforce and corporate training innovation. This is followed by the K-12 education, higher education, while the pre-k makes up a small share of the overall edtech landscape, added the report.





HolonIQ also revealed its annual list of the 50 best edtech startups from the MENA region. These included 9 startups of EdVentures portfolio; iSchool, Akhdar, COLNN, OTO, Entreprenelle, Sprints, Career 180 and EYouth.