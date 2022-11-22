Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

EdVentures delves into the future of EdTech in a joint summit with HolonIQ

By Nikita Bameta
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 08:42:35 GMT+0000
EdVentures delves into the future of EdTech in a joint summit with HolonIQ
EdVentures invests $ 1.1 mn as a seed fund in “Jeel” and announces plans to expand globally. HolonIQ announces its annual list of the 50 best EdTech startups from the MENA region.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-based impact market intelligence form HolonIQ along with EdVentures—the corporate VC branch of Egypt based learning company Nahdet Misr Publishing Group—organized the 2022 Global Impact Summit.


As per a report by Zawya, Dalia Ibrahim, Nahdet Misr Publishing House CEO and Founder of EdVentures, announced that EdVentures will be investing $ 1.1 million in Jeel—an education and entertainment platform for pre-schoolers.


“Moving forward, EdVentures is seeking more investments in EdTech startups, while expanding globally,” she added.


The summit comes as EdVentures celebrates its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2017, it provides incubation, acceleration, and investment programs for startups operating in the education sector.


What was discussed at the summit?

The panel discussions deliberated ways to adopt lifelong learning and continuous development in K-12 and higher education, investing in edtech amidst global roadblocks, economic instabilities, and the power of collaborations to engage the whole education ecosystem.


Edtech growing in the Miiddle East

According to Holon IQ’s latest data, Egypt ranks first in the growing edtech ecosystems across the region with 1,500 companies. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.


Almost half of the edtech founded and headquartered in the MENA region is represented by workforce and corporate training innovation. This is followed by the K-12 education, higher education, while the pre-k makes up a small share of the overall edtech landscape, added the report.


HolonIQ also revealed its annual list of the 50 best edtech startups from the MENA region. These included 9 startups of EdVentures portfolio; iSchool, Akhdar, COLNN, OTO, Entreprenelle, Sprints, Career 180 and EYouth.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bira91 raises $70M in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings

[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Daily Capsule
Are Indian crypto exchanges safer?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds

Data, cybersecurity threats, digital transformation: Panelists deep-dive on key facets to build a robust tech infra

Coming up with the right go-to-market strategy

How real-time interactivity will drive the future of applications? Experts weigh in

Experts weigh in on why and how technology can empower businesses to do more with less

Carlyle Group sells 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 Cr

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter