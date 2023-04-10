Kiran Satya has been promoted to regional CEO of Purple Quarter for India, Middle East, and Africa. This falls in line with the bespoke CTO search firm's aim to amplify operations across the regions.

Satya was formerly partner at the firm. Over a period of five years, Purple Quarter has mapped out over 10,000 tech leaders and expanded, with offices across United Stated, United Kingdom, UAE, Singapore and India, said the company in a release.

The company provides insights into technology leadership hiring for startups and corporates. So far, it has partnered with more than 100 tech product companies.

Satya conceptualised the Behavioural Metrics Model—a Purple Quarter proprietary IP—to pin down the appropriate tech talent for companies. He has also played a significant role in various high-value collaborations with key stakeholders, read the release.

"I am focused on strengthening our presence in the respective markets and will oversee the potential untapped opportunities," he said.

Satya's appointment follows the appointment of Ved Prakash as the firm's regional CEO, US and Asia-Pacific.





