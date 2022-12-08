Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

LaLiga, Galaxy Racer partner to transform sports media scene in MENA, India

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 04:04:37 GMT+0000
LaLiga, Galaxy Racer partner to transform sports media scene in MENA, India
The deal between Galaxy Racer and LaLiga is expected to generate more than €3 billion in revenue. LaLiga and GXR will each hold a 50% stake in the JV.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai-headquartered esports and lifestyle company Galaxy Racer has signed a 15-year joint venture (JV) with LaLiga, Spain's top-flight football league, to transform the sports media scene in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Indian subcontinent. 


According to a press statement, the deal is expected to generate more than €3 billion in revenue. LaLiga and GXR will each hold a 50% stake in the JV.


Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga, said, “Signing this agreement is a testament to our deep commitment to supporting the transformation of the sports media scene and building on the passion for football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent."


He added, "I believe that touching the hearts of youth and empowering them to experience the unifying force of football is key to our success. Galaxy Racer’s experience will be vital in building fan loyalty to position LaLiga as a top brand for football and lifestyle.”  

1572 people loved this story

Saudi Arabia's Ithra is hosting a football-themed NFT exhibition in Doha


With both markets comprising over 1.3 billion people under 30 years of age, the deal will provide LaLiga to grow its brand and reach new audiences. It will also grant broadcast and media rights, boosting viewership of LaLiga matches in the 29 countries where the JV is in effect. 


The JV will see collaboration with LaLiga representatives in Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, India, and the UAE, among others.


Galaxy Racer Founder and Chairman Paul Roy said, “The MENA region and Indian subcontinent is considered one of the fastest-growing territories in the business of sports, and by partnering with LaLiga, we are confident in our ability to work together to radically transform the sports league's brand presence in these regions while fostering the next generation of young sports fans.”


The development comes at a time when Qatar is hosting the first FIFA World Cup competition ever to be held in the Arab world.    


In the UAE, the JV will see a team of around 20 people working to build the brand and find new business opportunities. Moreover, its five-person Board of Directors will include LaLiga MENA CEO Maite Ventura. Luis Cardenas, Commercial Director for LaLiga MENA, will be the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).


Maite Ventura, LaLiga’s Managing Director for MENA, said, “GXR’s extensive experience in the region will serve as an important source of support towards our international strategy. The Middle East is growing as a dedicated sports hub, and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar now is the best example of the power of the sport.”  


Paul added, "Several projects, including a documentary series, competitions, merchandise, live events, and activations, are already in the pipeline. Galaxy Racer presently has a sizable audience already in these areas that we will leverage to elevate LaLiga to an aspirational brand.” 


Additionally, GXR will launch a roster of creators who will focus on LaLiga and curate creator events to promote the LaLiga brand throughout the year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Pixxel’s path to making space history

OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition