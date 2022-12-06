Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia's Ithra is hosting a football-themed NFT exhibition in Doha

By Nikita Bameta
December 06, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 06 2022 16:05:12 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia's Ithra is hosting a football-themed NFT exhibition in Doha
This exhibition is happening along the sidelines of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will continue until December 23, 2022.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close
"

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a football-themed NFT exhibition titled From Strike to Stroke, at the Msheireb Galleria, Doha.


This exhibition is happening along the sidelines of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will continue until December 23, 2022.


According to a report by Fast Company Middle East, Ithra is showcasing 64 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created by 32 artists from competing countries.


Based on the results of each football match, artificial intelligence (AI) technology combines the pieces from the competing two nations into a single, distinctive piece of artwork. The end product will therefore be a unique collection of a total of 64 NFTs, added the report.

The final set of matches of the FIFA World Cup group stage have now been turned into NFTs!

For each country, the one-of-a-kind NFT marks a pivotal match in its sporting history!

Check out our website for timely updates:https://t.co/burkxelVOD#Ithra #FromStrikeToStroke pic.twitter.com/bvUph5lyoq

&mdash; إثراء (@Ithra) December 3, 2022\n\n\" data-type=\"tweet\" align=\"center\">

The final set of matches of the FIFA World Cup group stage have now been turned into NFTs!

For each country, the one-of-a-kind NFT marks a pivotal match in its sporting history!

Check out our website for timely updates:https://t.co/burkxelVOD#Ithra #FromStrikeToStroke pic.twitter.com/bvUph5lyoq

— إثراء (@Ithra) December 3, 2022
\n\n\n\n

Dr Shurooq Amin, founder of Kuwait’s First IRL NFT Art Exhibition WAGMI said: “The passion shared by football fans for the love of the beautiful game can be tangential to the passion shared by art aesthetes.\"


“By connecting 32 artists from both the traditional and digital arenas, Ithra not only bridges the gap between Web2 to Web3, and between football and art, but furthermore between human and machine,” he added.

"

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

[Brand New] Innovations disrupt the product life cycle

Amazon may lay off 20,000 employees, including managers: Report

Daily Capsule
Coliving startups are recovering
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Masterclass: Making healthcare smarter

Microsoft’s new initiative to grow developer community in India

TechSparks 2022: Freshworks decodes the whys and hows to achieving customer delight

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 6, 2022)

Myntra announces EORS sale, to draw 5 million users

Accacia, AlgoBulls, Get-A-Way raise early-stage funds