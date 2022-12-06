The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting a football-themed NFT exhibition titled From Strike to Stroke, at the Msheireb Galleria, Doha.





This exhibition is happening along the sidelines of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will continue until December 23, 2022.





According to a report by Fast Company Middle East, Ithra is showcasing 64 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created by 32 artists from competing countries.





Based on the results of each football match, artificial intelligence (AI) technology combines the pieces from the competing two nations into a single, distinctive piece of artwork. The end product will therefore be a unique collection of a total of 64 NFTs, added the report.

The final set of matches of the FIFA World Cup group stage have now been turned into NFTs!



For each country, the one-of-a-kind NFT marks a pivotal match in its sporting history!



Dr Shurooq Amin, founder of Kuwait’s First IRL NFT Art Exhibition WAGMI said: “The passion shared by football fans for the love of the beautiful game can be tangential to the passion shared by art aesthetes.\"





“By connecting 32 artists from both the traditional and digital arenas, Ithra not only bridges the gap between Web2 to Web3, and between football and art, but furthermore between human and machine,” he added.