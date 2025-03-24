DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (DCDC), an operator of dialysis centers in India under the DCDC Kidney Care brand, has secured an investment of Rs 150 crore from Singapore-based ABC Impact. The Asia-focused impact investment firm is backed by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore.

Founded in 2009, DCDC operates over 200 dialysis centers across India, catering to patients through public-private partnerships (PPP) and standalone company-owned clinics.

“This investment from ABC Impact will help enhance our efforts to transform kidney care in India. With this investment, we plan to expand our network of company-owned centers, ensuring last-mile connectivity and making high-quality dialysis care accessible closer to patients’ homes. We also plan to address this challenge and extend our solutions to countries beyond India,” Aseem Garg, founder and CEO of DCDC.

The planned expansion will help enhance the availability of affordable, high-quality dialysis services, particularly benefiting patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Indian government’s flagship healthcare scheme aimed at improving healthcare accessibility for lower-income populations, the company said in a statement.

Many patients, especially from economically weaker sections, struggle to access consistent and affordable treatment for renal disease due to high costs and a limited number of facilities. One of the large players in this segment is NephroPlus, operating over 350 centers in over 200 cities, offering in-centre and home dialysis. It has received funding from investors like Investcorp and Bessemer Venture Partners and is expanding internationally. Through public-private partnerships, it provides low-cost dialysis under Ayushman Bharat.