Meta set to train SMEs in Saudi Arabia

﻿Meta﻿ has launched a new training programme called Meta Boost in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at.





The initiative aims to train over 20,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help boost their productivity and contribute close to 35% to the country's GDP by 2030.

The programme will provide a watch channel—a hub of resources—which will give access to on-demand training films, digital marketing tactics from Meta experts, and live training sessions by AstroLabs.

The programme will also offer dedicated workshops and masterclasses by Meta experts.





A report by Fast Company stated that the number of SMEs registered in Saudi Arabia grew by close to 10% to about a million by the end of the third quarter of 2022, as the country is diversifying its economy away from oil as part of its Vision 2030 programme.





Nasser Alnasser, Assistant Deputy Minister for Technology and Investment at MCIT, said that the MCIT's efforts aim to contribute towards the digital economy of Saudi Arabia.





Joelle Awwad, Head of Policy Programmes at Meta for MENA and Turkey, said that SMEs account for nearly 99.5% of all businesses in Saudi Arabia.