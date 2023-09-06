Microsoft Arabia, KEYSS Project partner to boost entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia

﻿Microsoft﻿ Arabia and KEYSS Project have partnered to accelerate the digital transformation of startups and SMEs across the kingdom and foster innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The KEYSS project, founded by Sarah Mohammad Ghaleb in 2011, is a women-led initiative that aims to empower Saudi youth by helping them find their purpose and supporting them to learn and practise new skills.

Through this partnership, KEYSS-trained entrepreneurs and startups will have access to the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a platform designed to help startups accelerate innovation by providing world-class services, expert guidance, and the critical technologies needed to build a future-ready business, according to a press release on Zawya.

Saudi entrepreneurs and innovators will also have access to the latest learning tools to help them leverage cloud technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics to build successful businesses, improve performance, increase productivity, reduce costs, and achieve their sustainable development goals.

“Through this partnership, young entrepreneurs and startups will have access to the latest technologies and digital skills needed to innovate, bring their ideas to life, and advance their business growth and success,” said Zainab Alamin, VP of Digital Transformation and Sustainability at Microsoft.

The partnership aims to aid Microsoft in establishing itself as an innovation partner in all economic sectors of the Saudi market.

The KEYSS project will also enable startups to achieve their sustainability goals and accelerate progress towards Saudi Arabia's SDG targets, by leveraging Microsoft's technologies and expertise.

"We have trained thousands of youths across the kingdom to be more confident in their skills as civic leaders. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we are providing them with access to the latest technologies and digital skills," said Ghaleb.





