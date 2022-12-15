National Bank of Kuwait sponsors programme for Women Empowerment

The National Bank of Kuwait is supporting the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) programme on women empowerment. The programme includes a workshop on the basics of sewing, organised in cooperation with Sadu House, an artistic house and museum in Kuwait City.





The workshop will be a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme aimed at improving the lives of communities around Kuwait, a statement said.

1182 people loved this story Wipro launches financial services advisory capability in Middle East





KRCS is a voluntary humanitarian society that provides assistance to vulnerable communities both inside and outside Kuwait. It was established in 1966.





“We are proud to support this programme, as we aspire to improve more developmental outcomes in terms of empowering women and improving their representation and development in society," said Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, NBK senior PR officer.





For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.