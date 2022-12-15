Menu
Wipro launches financial services advisory capability in Middle East

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 07:12:28 GMT+0000
Wipro launches financial services advisory capability in Middle East
Capco, the subsidiary company, will be headed by Naim Alame, a former executive of Accenture Middle East.
Wipro Limited has launched Capco, a financial services advisory capability, in the Middle East.


Capco, a Wipro company, will offer management and technology consultation to financial services firms in the region to enable their transformation, digitisation, and business consolidation initiatives, said the company, in a statement.


Naim Alame will be the Managing Partner of the consulting capability. He was earlier associated with Accenture Middle East and comes with "extensive experience" in financial services, said the statement.

Mohamad Hamza, Regional Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance of Middle East, Wipro Limited, said, the combination of Capco and Wipro will help addresses clients’ "most pressing challenges and opportunities".

Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in 2001 with Dubai and Riyadh. Later it expanded operations to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Istanbul, Cairo, Bahrain, Jubail, and Al Khobar.


The consulting market in Gulf Cooperation Council rose nearly 18% in 2021, recording its fastest growth in seven years, to exceed $3 billion—on the back of government efforts, mega projects like Expo 2020 Dubai, the FIFA World Cup, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, according to Source Global Research.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

