Tech firm nybl, data automation firm Basserah merge for regional and global growth

UAE-based tech company nybl and Saudi firm Basserah have completed their merger, combining their expertise in AI and data and robotic process automation.

The merger is expected to accelerate the companies' regional and global growth by creating a vertically integrated data-ai pipeline.

There will be no change to the nybl team or name as a result of the merger, and Basserah will be fully integrated into the new entity, according to a statement shared on Wamda.

“We are excited to welcome Basserah’s founders and talented team, as well as their expertise, products, systems, and intellectual property, into the nybl community. We expect the merger to strongly enhance the nybl offering, strengthen the region’s economy and technological capacity, and position us for positive global growth,” said Noor Alnahhas, Co-founder and CEO of nybl.

Nybl, founded in 2018, uses AI technology to predict, prescribe, prevent, and optimise failures in industries, enhancing productivity and reducing costs.

“nybl and Basserah have demonstrated a long-term commitment to increasing local value and contributing to the economic and technological development of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our goal is to establish ourselves as the technological foundation for the world's leading corporations, and this merger has significantly expedited our progress toward achieving this objective," said Mohammed Shono, Co-founder and COO of nybl.

"Yet our aspirations extend beyond corporate success: we aspire to democratise AI and catalyse positive transformations. Together we will pursue our ambition to create meaningful change through the transformative potential of AI,” he added.

Basserah, founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of NOMD Holding, assists businesses in various industries such as telecommunications, oil and gas, and government by utilising data and robotic process automation.





