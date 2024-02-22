Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Tech firm nybl, data automation firm Basserah merge for regional and global growth

The merger with Basserah is expected to accelerate nybl's regional and global growth by creating a vertically integrated data-AI pipeline.

Gulf YourStory69 Stories
Tech firm nybl, data automation firm Basserah merge for regional and global growth

Thursday February 22, 2024,

2 min Read

UAE-based tech company nybl and Saudi firm Basserah have completed their merger, combining their expertise in AI and data and robotic process automation.

The merger is expected to accelerate the companies' regional and global growth by creating a vertically integrated data-ai pipeline.

There will be no change to the nybl team or name as a result of the merger, and Basserah will be fully integrated into the new entity, according to a statement shared on Wamda.

“We are excited to welcome Basserah’s founders and talented team, as well as their expertise, products, systems, and intellectual property, into the nybl community. We expect the merger to strongly enhance the nybl offering, strengthen the region’s economy and technological capacity, and position us for positive global growth,” said Noor Alnahhas, Co-founder and CEO of nybl.

Nybl, founded in 2018, uses AI technology to predict, prescribe, prevent, and optimise failures in industries, enhancing productivity and reducing costs.

1044 people loved this story

CrypFi launches crypto derivatives platform in UAE

“nybl and Basserah have demonstrated a long-term commitment to increasing local value and contributing to the economic and technological development of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our goal is to establish ourselves as the technological foundation for the world's leading corporations, and this merger has significantly expedited our progress toward achieving this objective," said Mohammed Shono, Co-founder and COO of nybl.

"Yet our aspirations extend beyond corporate success: we aspire to democratise AI and catalyse positive transformations. Together we will pursue our ambition to create meaningful change through the transformative potential of AI,” he added.

Basserah, founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of NOMD Holding, assists businesses in various industries such as telecommunications, oil and gas, and government by utilising data and robotic process automation.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

3

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

4

AI Gen

The Company That Owns the World: BlackRock & Vanguard's Hidden Global Reign

5

Funding

Ghost Kitchens secures $5M Series A funding led by Gujarat’s GVFL

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter