CrypFi launches crypto derivatives platform in UAE

﻿CrypFi﻿, a centralised cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its crypto derivatives platform in the Middle East, in an effort to enhance digital asset trading in the region.

The platform seeks to enable options and futures trading at high speeds, tight spreads, and low fees, with an easy-to-use interface, said a release by the company. According to CrypFi, it is the first INR-based crypto derivatives platform in the Middle East.

“The platform is dedicated to ensuring a safe, secure, low-cost, and user-friendly environment, prioritising the needs and preferences of its users. Committed to regulatory compliance, CrypFi actively collaborates with regulators, upholding the highest standards within the evolving cryptocurrency landscape," said Pranav Srivan Elankovan, Founder of CrypFi.

"The emphasis on customer support reflects a dedication to providing prompt responses to client queries, thereby enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, CrypFi takes pride in offering a tailormade platform meticulously crafted to embrace the intricacies of crypto derivatives trading," he added.

CrypFi focuses on enabling efficient transactions, robust security measures, and risk management tools to improve cryptocurrency trading, ensuring user assets are safeguarded and transactions are superfast. It generates revenue through crypto deposits, withdrawals, and per-trade fees.

To increase its market presence, CrypFi said it has developed a comprehensive strategy that includes digital marketing, CEO branding, partnerships, collaborations and educational marketing. It is also launching a tiered commission affiliate programme.

