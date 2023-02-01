The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) organised the Partnership and Development Forum to discuss opportunities to boost In-Country Value (ICV) and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The forum also discussed the different sustainable initiatives and projects undertaken by Opaz to enhance ICV and boost SMEs, according to the Times of Oman. Opaz has also launched initiatives to support policies promoting corporate social responsibility (CSR), supporting local companies and startups in their economic, social and other activities.

The forum saw the participation of members from different departments and directorates related to CSR, SME development, and ICV in Opaz and the affiliated zones. The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad), the free zones in Al Mazunah, Sohar, Salalah, and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) also took part in the discussions.

The discussion reflected the forum’s objective to exchange expertise, improve cooperation and benefit from previous experiences of developing business plans by different departments for the year 2023.

There were also brainstorming workshops and discussion sessions to explore different examples of CSR initiatives and SME development projects, such as offering incubators and finding business opportunities for them in the companies operating in the different zones.





