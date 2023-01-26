Oman launches marketing guide for startups and SMEs

Oman’s Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (ASMED) launched its first edition of a guide for SMEs and startups. With this, they aim to introduce them to different governments, private establishments, investors, and other segments.





The “Guide for Small and Medium Enterprises and Start-ups” is also aimed at helping local SMEs and startups to expand globally, as reported by Oman News Agency (ONA).

The guide spans 84 nascent enterprises in its inaugural edition. It also covers Omani trademarks specialised in industry and technology. The guidebook was compiled with an aim to reflect the diversity of activities, products and services that the firms offer to individuals and establishments, according to the report.

As per a January 2023 report by Oman News Agency, the country's Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (Inma) provided funding worth $52.13 million (20 million Omani riyals) to 144 small and medium enterprises in 2022. The funding was aimed at helping SMEs in the region to grow and increase their contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).