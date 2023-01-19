Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Beehive launches crowdfunding platform in Oman

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 19, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 19 2023 11:17:09 GMT+0000
Beehive launches crowdfunding platform in Oman
Headquartered in the UAE, the fintech platform would bring an alternative finance solution for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based Beehive has launched its regulated crowdfunding platform in Oman in an event at the Crowne Plaza, Muscat.


This crowdfunding platform would be an alternative financing solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Oman, a statement carried by Zawya read.

1533 people loved this story

Pine Labs enters UAE to offer its fintech platform for banks and merchants


Founded in 2014, the fintech platform helps connect small businesses looking for funding to investors.


So far, Beehive has funded over $400 million in total in the GCC since inception. In Oman, it has collaborated with Ahlibank to fund twenty businesses and a total of OMR 1.4 million in finance.


Peer-to-peer lending is gaining pace as a preferred outlet to raise funds for small businesses in the GCC region, the statement said. According to Dr. Ghaith Sleman, Co-Owner of Charisma Clinic, it chose Beehive due to a lack of tangible assets that were needed.

"The process was quick and easy and was used to purchase new machines, as well as making us cash-rich which was instrumental in speeding up our expansion plans," said Dr. Ghaith.


As of May 2022, the number of SMEs in the country increased by 46.9% as compared to May 2021. The number of SMEs reached 78,089 in the period.

1583 people loved this story

Presight, Astana Hub to help startups from Central Asia enter the Middle East


The global crowdfunding market was valued at $1.49 billion in 2021, according to Grand View Research. It will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SaaS startup Exotel lays off 80 employees

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Delhivery launches training and recruitment programme for young jobseekers

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

Daily Capsule
Behind the scenes at OTPless
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

boAt registers Rs 2,873 revenue, profit declines 20.6% in FY22

B Capital closes third growth fund of $2.1 billion corpus

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 19, 2023)

Android dominance: SC refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order

Ritesh Agarwal partners Naropa to give personal grants to four startups

PhonePe, Breathe Well-being, Gullak, and others raise capital