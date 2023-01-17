Menu
Oman's Inma provided $52M in funding to SMEs in 2022

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 13:52:54 GMT+0000
Oman's Inma provided $52M in funding to SMEs in 2022
The funds would help the growth of small and medium enterprises in the region and increase their contribution to the country's GDP.
Oman's Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (Inma) provided funding worth $52.13 million (20 million Omani riyals) to 144 small and medium enterprises in 2022, according to a report published in the state-owned Oman News Agency.


The funding would help SMEs grow and increase their contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).


Among the funded SMEs, 123 projects worth $41 million were funded through Inma's headquarters in Muscat. Nine other projects, each worth around $23 million were funded by the fund's office at Sohar. Another set of nine projects was funded with $2.6 million each.

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business to launch Global Unicorn Programs in Dubai


Saleh Hilal Al Ma’awal, the CEO of Inma, said that the fund had recently decided to extend the loan payment duration to eight years in order to further boost the morale of SMEs in the country.


Established in 2014, Inma aims to create a platform for boosting entrepreneurship and SMEs in Oman by collaborating with the government, academia, private stakeholders and the youth.

Meet Christina Andreassen, who went from building a women’ angel fund to leading the programmes at Dubai’s AstroLabs


According to National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), Oman, the number of SMEs in the country clocked 81,000 at the end of July 2022. The report by NCSI highlighted the youth of the country's growing interest to establish their own projects, especially as economic activities picked up post the pandemic. Various banks and government department have also increased their financing to the sector.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

