Online tech school Geek Express launches app development contest for MENA students

By Nikita Bameta
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 07:12:54 GMT+0000
Online tech school Geek Express launches app development contest for MENA students
Registrations for the second edition of the Silicon Valley App Development Competition will start in April 2023 and will conclude on May 2. Two finalists will win a paid trip to tech hub Silicon Valley.
Online technology school Geek Express has introduced the second edition of the Silicon Valley App Development Competition for students across Middle East and North Africa (MENA).


With this, 8 to 15-year-old 'tech enthusiasts' will be provided with an opportunity to learn and advance their coding and design skills through app development courses. These courses are available in Arabic, English, and French. The registrations for the competition will start in April 2023 and will conclude on May 2.


According to a press release shared by Zawya, Microsoft-certified Geek Express trainers will provide guidance to interested participants until they can fill in their entry forms.


Those interested are required to submit their entries by May 29. Students who are enrolled in the platform's app-development track, a three-level programme for competition preparation, can take part in the competition.


The top 10 shortlisted entries will present their final theme-based pitches in Abu Dhabi on June 8, 2023. A board of technology industry experts and leaders will judge the final pitches.


Two finalists will get to go on a paid trip to technology hub Silicon Valley. They will be able to visit headquarters of tech giants such as Google, Meta, and Apple. They will also get to be a part of immersive workshops on key contemporary tech advancements and given guidance from professionals involved in projects with Stanford, Google HQ, and HP Garage.


In 2022, the competition welcomed 250 participants from eight countries. ‘Ray Lifestyle App’ by Rapid Kiblawi and ‘Fitness’ by Mariam Al Keel had emerged as winners of the 2022 competition. They had also won a trip to Silicon Valley. 


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

