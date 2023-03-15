Menu
Burger Index raises $1.3M seed funding, aims to expand into GCC

By Nikita Bameta
March 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 15 2023 06:54:53 GMT+0000
Burger Index raises $1.3M seed funding, aims to expand into GCC
Founded in 2022 by Wassim Berro and Maurice Karam, the Spain-based startup provides food and beverage (F&B) data analytics for restaurants, food brands, cloud kitchens, and distributors.
Burger Index, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup based in Spain, has raised $1.3 million in a seed funding round.

The round was led by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) seed investor Flat6Labs. F Capital, a regional growth accelerator, and Cosmin Manea, founding partner at Instashop, also pitched in.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its operations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market and build its team to include services for digital groceries and supermarkets.

Founded in 2022 by Wassim Berro and Maurice Karam, the startup provides food and beverage (F&B) data analytics for restaurants, food brands, cloud kitchens, and distributors. According to the startup, it uses AI to turn data points into insights that help companies make informed decisions.

The startup currently offers services in seven countries across Europe and GCC. Its customers include companies such as McDonald’s, Majid Al Futtaim, Nestle, and Allo Beirut, according to a press release in Wamda.

“Burger Index finds itself at the intersection of three exploding markets—data analytics, location-based services, and restaurant tech—which is projected to reach $342 billion by 2027,” said Ryaan Sharif, General Manager at Flat6Labs UAE. “


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

