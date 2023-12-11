PepsiCo, SABIC, AstroLabs unveil Mega Green Accelerator for clean tech startups

﻿PepsiCo﻿, SABIC, ﻿AstroLabs﻿, and strategic partners have launched the Mega Green Accelerator, a programme aimed at fostering regional and global sustainability innovators to develop solutions.

The accelerator programme's first round focuses on the circular economy, clean energy transitions, water, and agriculture, addressing pressing Middle East issues. Partners will offer seed funding, mentorship, and access to prominent business leaders for participating entrepreneurs, according to a statement shared on Wamda.

The programme aims to bridge the regional gap, promote collaboration, and build a network of MENA-based innovators to tackle the region's most pressing sustainability issues.

The startup accelerator will support entrepreneurs with investment opportunities, mentorship, and networking through strategic partners like PepsiCo, SABIC, and AstroLabs. Investment partners Dubai Future District Fund, Venture Souq, and Shurooq Partners will provide platforms for investment and participate in the selection process.

The project is being supported by the American University of Cairo, the Sharjah Technology and Innovation Park, and the VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, which are sourcing applicants and communicating the progress of the project. Schneider Electric will support the accelerator as a prize partner.

“We believe that such cross-sector partnerships are crucial in effectively tackling complex, critical issues such as climate change. In supporting this initiative, we are not just bettering local economies, but people and the planet at the same time,” said Dr Bob Maughon, SABIC Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer.

The Mega Green Accelerator's priority areas align with PepsiCo's transformation strategy, pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), and other partners' sustainability agendas, fostering collaboration with regional businesses for positive impact.





