Presight, Astana Hub to help startups from Central Asia enter the Middle East

Artifical intelligence and predictive intelligence firm Presight AI and Astana Hub, an international techpark of IT startups in Central Asia, have signed signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU will look to support venture financing deals for startups.





Targeted MEA expansion

With this, Presight and Astana Hub will facilitate the journeys of startups from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Central Asia. It is also aimed at driving innovation and extending these startups' presence in the Middle East and African (MEA) markets.





Presight will also support startups through business initiatives and joint programmes.

1108 people loved this story Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment to focus on Asia





The MoU comes is an extension of the agreement between G42 and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At present, Astana Hub has 1006 participants. Out of these, 217 are international companies. So far, its residents have created over 14,000 jobs. It also has educational programmes in place from where over 18,950 individuals have completed their education. An additional 2,000 have graduated from its incubation and acceleration programmes.





For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]