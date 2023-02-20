Menu
Rebellyous Foods raises $9.5M from KBW Ventures

By Sindhu Kashyaap
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 05:50:51 GMT+0000
Rebellyous Foods raises $9.5M from KBW Ventures
Rebellyous Foods aims to use funding to further build its technology, for product deployment, and to focus on increasing accessibility and availability needed of technology for the plant-based meat companies.
Foodtech company Rebellyous Foods, which helps plant-based meat companies with tools to increase productivity, has raised $9.5 million in funding.

The Washington-based startup will be using the funds to further build its technology. It will also use the funding for product deployment and focus on increasing accessibility and availability needed of technology for the plant-based meat companies.

Founded by former aerospace engineer Christie Lagally in 2017, the startup has built a patented technology that unlocks production at cost-parity to animal-based chicken.

KBW Ventures, the fund founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, took part in the company’s latest round. The fund had invested $6 million in the company in April 2020.

Some of the other investors in the company include Liquid 2 Ventures, Agronomics, Clear Current Capital, and Fifty Years.

Speaking of the funding, Christie said, the company's products are currently present in over 1,000 retail locations and schools across the US.

Rebellyous is the only company that is making strides towards price parity, said Mike Miller, Board Member and Partner, Liquid 2 Capital. He added that it is important to look at manufacturing as well, especially in the plant-based meat segment.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


