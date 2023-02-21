Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed NMDC set to develop world's largest modern downtown

By Nikita Bameta
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 15:13:57 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia PIF-backed NMDC set to develop world's largest modern downtown
NMDC is looking at developing the project and building the “Mukaab,” a landmark highlighting the latest technological innovation. It will deliver an experience created by virtual and digital tech, with the latest holographics.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) on February 16.

Located in Riyadh and backed by ﻿Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund﻿(PIF), the NMDC is expected to develop the largest modern downtown across the globe. The step falls in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The PIF's aim is to explore opportunities in promising sectors, facilitate the private sector, contribute to real estate project development and the development of local infrastructure, increase local content, as well as diversify the sources of income for the country's economy.

About the project

The downtown will be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the North West of Riyadh, said a report by Saudi Press Agency. The project will cover an area of 19 sq km, that will reportedly accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents.

1136 people loved this story

Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds doubled investments in western economies in 2022

It will offer over 25 million sqm)of floor area, and feature over 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and over 980,000 sqm of retail space.

Additionally, it will cover 1.4 million sqm of office space, 620,000 sqm of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sqm of space will be for community facilities.

Overall ambience

The project is expected to be constructed keeping sustainability in mind. It will feature "green areas", along with walking and cycling paths.

A multipurpose theatre, a museum, a technology and design university, and over 80 entertainment and culture venues will also be built.

The downtown will offer a working, residential and entertainment experience. It is also set to have its own internal transport system that will facilitate an estimated 20-minute drive from the airport.

Plans ahead

NMDC is looking at developing the project and building the “Mukaab,” a landmark highlighting the latest technology innovation. It is expected to be one of the largest built structures in the world, which will stand 400m high, 400m wide, and 400m long.

Inspired by the Najdi architectural style, it will deliver an experience created by virtual and digital tech, with the latest holographic, added the report. It will encompass a structure featuring two million sqm of floor space, which is expected to be a premium hospitality destination.

Overall, the project is expected to add $47.9 billion (SAR180 billion) to Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP. In addition to this, it aims to create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

It will be completed in 2030.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe deploys 20 lakh SmartSpeakers within six months of launch

PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4

Edtech startup Camp K12 sacks 70% of staff: Report

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

Daily Capsule
PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MeitY asks social media platforms to remove deep fake images, videos

G20 meeting proposed to be held in HP's Dharamshala in April: Official

Eko, TreZix, Crest, and DawnTown get equity funding, IBS Software completes a purchase

India can achieve the goal of being carbon neutral much before its target of 2070: IMF MD