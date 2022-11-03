Menu
Retail SaaS platform Unicommerce expands operations to 10 countries

By Nikita Bameta
November 04, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 04 2022 03:44:45 GMT+0000
Retail SaaS platform Unicommerce expands operations to 10 countries
India-based, Unicommerce, expands operations to 10 countries, acquiring over 50 clients in Southeast Asia and Middle East region.
Retail Software as a service (SaaS) platform, ﻿Unicommerce﻿has bought over 50 clients in Southeast Asia and Middle East region. Recently, it entered Africa by signing up an FMCG client in Nigeria.


The platform for integrated post-purchase experience management is now active in Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and among other countries. 


It offers features including real-time inventory management, multi-warehouse order allocation, taxation regime, and invoicing module of various geographies, along with bundle management. 


At present, it is closely working with brands across fashion, footwear, electronics, beauty and personal, toy and baby care, home furnishing, health nutrition, among others in these countries. 


Companies building emerging online businesses stand to benefit from the platform.  


As per the press release, Unicommerce has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 5mn order items annually as of September 2022. Additionally, its international operations grew 250% YoY in terms of order volumes in September 2022. 


“Our international clients are already processing 5 million annual sale order items in just a short span of a year and we look forward to growing deeper into these markets," said Kapil Makhija Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unicommerce.


“Building on our leadership strength in India and leveraging our international operations, we also plan to push into other countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia along with expansion to African markets, '' he added. 


Its clients include the likes of Edamama, Locad, RedTag, RSA Global, Vidiwell, to name a few. 


According to Research and Markets, the business-to-customer (B2C) Ecommerce market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by 22.38% annually to reach $104.1 billion in 2022 and is further expected to record a CAGR of 15.19% during 2022-2026. 


Another report focused on Southeast Asia by Insider Intelligence found that Ecommerce sales in Southeast Asia will total $89.67 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $128.42 billion by 2025. 


Unicommerce banks on these opportunities to work towards achieving success as an e-commerce focused supply chain SaaS platform in these emerging markets. 



 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

