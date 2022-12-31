Desert polo tournament returns to AlUla in January 2023

The Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, the world’s only modern polo tournament to be staged in a desert, is returning to AlUla, a city located in Northwest Saudi Arabia. The third edition of the event is scheduled from January 26–28, 2023.





The tournament is organised in a partnership between the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the Saudi Polo Federation (SPF), Richard Mille, who is the title sponsor and tournament timekeeper, along with the team La Dolfina Polo. For the first time, Polo Club Saint-Tropez – Haras de Gassin, is also collaborating.





The tournament will be played in a purpose-built desert arena set in the Equestrian Village. The venue is in close proximity to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.





Eight teams are confirmed and tickets are now on sale. The tickets include a single day pass, full event pass, and VIP setup passes. The overall prices for the tournament start from SR 300 for a one-day ticket.





Free catering services and paid choices, including food trucks, will be available outside the arena.





La Dolfina Polo team players will be back again, joined by the likes of Facundo Pieres and Gonzalito Pieres.





The Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo is a part of the AlUla Moments calendar. The polo is the first event of ‘Sports Events’ festivals alongside Saudi Tour Cycling (February 1-5), AlUla Trail Race (February 23-24), AlUla Endurance Cup 2023 (March 4), among others.





Phillip Jones, Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla, stated that the tournament kicks off the sporting calender for 2023.





AlUla Moments was launched in 2021. The brand introduced four new festivals, including Winter at Tantora, AlUla Skies, AlUla Arts, and AlUla Wellness Festival. In 2023, it is coming up with five festivals and six marque events, including the return of Winter at Tantora, AlUla Wellness Festival, AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla Skies presented by Saudia, AZIMUTH, Richard Mille Desert Polo, Endurance Cup Race, and the Ancient Kingdoms Festival.





