UAE travel tech Seeru bags undisclosed funding from Nabtah Ventures

Seeru, a travel tech company based in UAE, has secured a pre-seed funding round led by US-based venture studio Nabtah Ventures, according to Wamda.

The startup plans to infuse the capital to boost product development and expand globally.

"Our mission at ﻿Seeru﻿ is to simplify travel planning for both retail and business segments, ensuring every journey is as enjoyable and efficient as possible. The partnership with Nabtah Ventures not only provides us with the necessary resources to accelerate our vision but also affirms the potential of our innovative solutions in the high-growth MENA region and beyond," said Abd Elmohaimen Mansi, CEO of Seeru.

Seeru, founded by Abd Elmohaimen Mansi and Abdullah Mancy, is a Dubai-licensed travel planning solution which offers flight deals, aggregates NDC content via a unified API, and facilitates travel experiences across three continents for individuals, organisations, travel agencies, and meta-search companies.

It has launched three platforms: seeru.com for traveller bookings, seeru.travel for B2B flight bookings, and SeeruX for developers.

"Seeru represents exactly the kind of innovation we seek in our investments. Their unique approach to solving real-world travel issues, combined with the founders’ deep industry expertise, sets them apart in a crowded market. We are excited to be part of Seeru’s journey towards global travel tech leadership," said Bakr Elsherif, Founder of Nabtah Ventures and Co-founder of Nana—a Saudi Arabian grocery shopping and delivery service app.

The startup plans to expand its travel planning mission by launching Umrah platform in Q3 and a travel marketplace for explorers in Q4.





