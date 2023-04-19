UAE-based Flyksoft has raised $55,000 in Seed funding round from angel investors. Flyksoft is a software-as-a-subscription (SaaS) booking software for managing salons and spa operations.

With the fresh capital, the company aims to boost its media presence and enhance brand awareness, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Its software is designed to aid businesses in streamlining their operations through features including customer records management, team management, appointment bookings, loyalty programmes, marketing automation, inventory management, point-of-sale, and integration with social media.

The first beta version of the company's SaaS booking software is expected to be launched in May, this year. Additionally, registrations and onboarding of clients in the UAE and Gulf markets is also expected to begin May onwards.

Flyksoft aims to be the first of its kind salon booking software that offers a competitive pricing range and monthly subscription model, added the report.

The first phase of the launch will comprise mobile applications for Android and iOS, a marketplace, customer relationship management (CRM), an integration module, staff and booking apps, a marketing module, payment gateways, staff and booking apps. In the second phase, a website builder, accounting and finance and HR module will be launched.





