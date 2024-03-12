Saudi foodtech startup Kitchenara secures $380,000 funding

Saudi Arabian foodtech company ﻿Kitchenara﻿ has raised SAR 1.425 million ($380,000) in funding from angel investors in the UAE, according to Wamda.

The startup plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its operational capabilities, improve its technological infrastructure, and broaden its market reach.

“We are incredibly excited to have the support of our investors from the United Arab Emirates, who share our vision of redefining the food delivery experience,” said Umair Khalid, CEO of Kitchenara.

"This investment not only validates our business model but also empowers us to accelerate our growth strategy, innovate our offerings, and continue delivering exceptional value to our users and restaurant partners," he added.

Founded in 2023 by Umair Khalid and Suhaib Nadeem, Kitchenara is a food delivery platform that enables users to explore local cuisines through video reviews and personalised meal suggestions.

The startup aims to transform every meal into an adventure, connecting people with their favourite foods while supporting restaurants in achieving their vision and engagement.

The company combines its own video content on the TikTok social media platform with advanced artificial intelligence technology to create its food discovery and ordering experience.





