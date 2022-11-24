Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia's PIF increases stake in Alphabet, Meta

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 09:21:10 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia's PIF increases stake in Alphabet, Meta
The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund - Public Investment Fund has increased the size of its investments in Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has increased its investments in Alphabet, Google's parent company, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. A filing by the US Securities and Exchanges Commission showed PIF had raised its stake by 11% in Meta to over 3.26 million shares, valued at about $443 million.


It also pumped up its investment in Alphabet to over 4.26 million shares in the three-month period ending September 2022. The value of its position exceeds $407 million. In the previous quarter, it had 213,000 shares in Google's parent. The sovereign wealth fund manages over $620 billion in assets.

1690 people loved this story

Saudi Central Bank licenses new payment financial technology company



Media reports also suggest the fund has bought new stakes Compute Health, the blank cheque company, and Linde, the world's largest industrial gas company by market share and revenue. According to the US Securities and Exchanges Commission, the value of the PIF's total investments in US equities in the third quarter is over $36.8 billion, across a portfolio of over 53 companies.


The PIF is at the centre of the kingdom's Vision 2030 aim to diversify Saudi's economy and reduce its reliance on oil. Under this strategy that the KSA announced, the PIF seeks to double the value of its assets to over $1.07 trillion and additionally commit over $40 billion to develop the region's economy until 2025.


The fund is also looking to focus on 13 sectors as a part of its core domestic strategy. The fund has already created over 10 new sectors, created over 331,000 jobs in Saudi and has set up over 30 new companies.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

Robotics startup Nosh raises $1M in pre-seed round led by BITS Spark

VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

Daily Capsule
Genome testing at your doorstep
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Koo raises over $6M led by Tiger Global, Accel Partners

VC firm Kae Capital raises Rs 767 Cr in third fund

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette launches new electric motorcycle at Rs 3.9L

Rajasthan announces new startup policy at Jodhpur DigiFest aimed at scaling and diversifying the state’s startup ecosystem

D2C retail brand RapidBox raises $4.5M Series A funding led by SIG Venture Capital