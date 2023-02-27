Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia-based Munjz closes $5M Series A round

By Nikita Bameta
February 27, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 27 2023 13:47:29 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia-based Munjz closes $5M Series A round
Munjz's funding round was led by an undisclosed investor working in the field of facilities management, hospitality, and tourism, along with Wathiq Fund, Vision Venture, and Almajdiah Investment Company.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia-based Munjz, a cloud-based platform for property and real estate management, raised a Series A investment worth $5 million (SAR 18.75 million).

The funding round was led by an undisclosed investor working in the field of facilities management, hospitality, and tourism. It also saw participation from Wathiq Fund, Vision Venture, and Almajdiah Investment Company, as per a press release shared by Wamda.

With the fresh capital, Munjz aims to enhance the startup's position in Saudi Arabia, which it will do through the development of its property management system (PMS) platform for the business sector by improving the automation of facilities management work, digitising facilities management operations, and enhancing the user experience with relevant parties.

1746 people loved this story

Cashee wants to teach Gen Z how to manage finances with its digital banking app

Munjz's PMS platform connects all property owners, facilities managers, real estate beneficiaries, and operators on one platform.

Abdullah AlDaij, CEO of Munjz, noted that in the immediate future, the company will cater to more customers in Saudi Arabia from the residential and commercial sectors, and expanding the number of units served by the PMS platform.

The company is working towards developing the product and adding new features to cater to the sector's stakeholders, he added.

Established in 2017, Munjz aimed to provide individuals (homeowners) with maintenance services through approved service providers. For this, it created a specialised technical market for maintenance, bringing together the customers' requirements with technicians and service providers.

The company transformed its business model to a proptech SaaS in November 2021 to target the business sector by providing a tech platform to connect all properties in one place and facilitate property managers and proprietors to manage the property, linked facilities, and operations to the property.

In the first year of its product launch, Munjz onboarded 4,000 units and recorded 75 active corporate accounts.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Zomato seeks higher commission from restaurants as food delivery business slows

Grayscale Ventures secures first close of its $20M SaaS-focused pre-seed fund

Charting the course for inclusive fintech in India: All you need to know about the Bharat Inclusion Summit

Daily Capsule
Funding match made in the cloud
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Reimagining the future of Indian edtech: All you need to know about the 2nd NIIT Edtech Growth Summit

UIDAI rolls out security mechanism for fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

Edtech firms PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh Classes form joint venture

Fabindia withdraws $482M IPO amid uncertain market conditions