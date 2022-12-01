Menu
Saudi-based Sustainable Tourism Global Centre launches global awards to address climate change

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 01, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 01 2022 07:30:43 GMT+0000
Saudi-based Sustainable Tourism Global Centre launches global awards to address climate change
The Sustainable Travel Awards aim to recognise individuals and organisations that address climate change, protect nature, and support communities.
Riyadh-based Sustainable Tourism Global Centre has launched its first global awards—Sustainable Travel Awards—to recognise individuals and organisations that address climate change, protect nature, and support communities.


According to a press note, close to 10 awards will be given annually to recognise high impact solutions that are already implemented and demonstrate measurable positive impact. There will be three awards in the communities, climate, and nature categories. There is also an award for the person identified as a champion of sustainable travel.


The new awards were announced during the 22nd Annual WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by Gloria Guevara, Chief Special Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A global panel of sustainability experts will be appointed to judge the awards.

 

Gloria Guevara said: “We are enormously proud to be launching these awards to recognise the outstanding work being done all over the world in different areas of sustainability work—from climate change actions to preserving nature and supporting opportunities for communities.


Supermodels Elle Macpherson, Adriana Lima, and Valeria Mazza attended the launch in Saudi, and have been at the WTTC Summit this week.


“Sustainability has been a core area of debate at the WTTC Global Summit and we are confident that our awards will identify and recognise the outstanding work in this field and incentivise others to innovate and contribute to change,” said Gloria Guevara.


The STGC was launched by Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Saudi Green Initiative in October 2021. The STGC is a world-first multi-country, multi-stakeholder coalition that will lead, accelerate, and track the tourism industry’s transition to net-zero emissions, as well as drive action to protect nature and support communities.

Edited by Megha Reddy

