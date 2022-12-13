Menu
Shams launches Shams Valley to help startups in media and technology

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 13 2022 08:06:17 GMT+0000
Shams launches Shams Valley to help startups in media and technology
The move will create new opportunities for the growing economy of the Emirate of Sharjah and play an active role in enhancing its diversity and competitiveness.
Sharjah Media City (Shams) has collaborated with UAE-based venture-building studio Grow Valley to launch Shams Valley to help startups in the media and technology sectors.


According to a report by Zawya, the move will create new opportunities for the growing economy of the Emirate of Sharjah and play an active role in enhancing its diversity and competitiveness.


The partnership will allow Shams to tap into Grow Valley’s extensive expertise in the field, which covers everything from experimenting with startup ideas to developing them into viable businesses that cater to the market requirement, besides ensuring their longevity and growth in the future.


Speaking at the event, Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, “Since its inception, Sharjah Media City has been working to help fulfil the visions and directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, civilisation, and innovation."


He added, "Shams is committing to positioning itself as an international hub for media and creative industries in the region, opening the doors for talented and qualified professionals to transform their ideas into pioneering and inspiring media, innovation, and advanced technology projects.”


Shams Valley will evaluate startup ideas in the media and technology sectors, making all necessary arrangements to launch them in line with market trends and with the vision of Shams and the Emirate of Sharjah for the media industry.


The company will serve as an integrated platform that brings together media talents, entrepreneurs, and experts to establish ambitious media projects supported by advanced technology.


“Our goal is to build an integrated system to launch a new generation of media companies and play our part in shaping the future of media in Sharjah and the region. Shams Valley will be another step in our journey to establish a media industry rooted in advanced technology and innovation in Sharjah, the UAE, and the region,” Al Midfa added.

Edited by Suman Singh

