RAM Investment's Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to build AI City in Dubai

Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Chairman of RAM Investment, has announced a partnership with Europe’s artificial intelligence (AI) venture studio and ecosystem Merantix to conceptualise AI City in Dubai.





The proposed AI City will be a free zone that is powered by smart city infrastructure. It is aimed at pioneering, implementing and scaling impactful AI solutions. It will connect AI research institutions, universities, and talent with leading homegrown and global startups, corporations, and investors. The close work with universities will be aimed at attracting, training and upskilling talent.

AI City is also expected to strengthen the AI-based connection between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany and Europe.

Dubai

How will the AI city operate?

Since it is designed as a free zone, a regulatory sandbox environment is proposed to be created. It will host computing infrastructures like HPC Clusters along with data centres. Besides this, AI City will have innovation labs, research institutes, and co-working communities.





The aim is to create a space where all stakeholders can connect and collaborate, and awareness can be raised around the positive impact of AI, according to a statement.





Per Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, this step will help bring AI closer to our society. "With AI City we want to make this technology more accessible, grow the public understanding of Artificial Intelligence, and get more people involved," he said.





It will also be an enabler for the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the statement read.





