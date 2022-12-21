Menu
RAM Investment's Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to build AI City in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 11:04:27 GMT+0000
RAM Investment's Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to build AI City in Dubai
Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Chairman of RAM Investment, has partnered with Europe’s AI venture studio and ecosystem Merantixto to establish AI City as a free zone.
Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Chairman of RAM Investment, has announced a partnership with Europe’s artificial intelligence (AI) venture studio and ecosystem Merantix to conceptualise AI City in Dubai.


The proposed AI City will be a free zone that is powered by smart city infrastructure. It is aimed at pioneering, implementing and scaling impactful AI solutions. It will connect AI research institutions, universities, and talent with leading homegrown and global startups, corporations, and investors. The close work with universities will be aimed at attracting, training and upskilling talent.

AI City is also expected to strengthen the AI-based connection between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany and Europe.
invest in real estate

Dubai

This Dubai-based EV startup aims to put 100,000 EVs on road by the end of 2023

How will the AI city operate?

Since it is designed as a free zone, a regulatory sandbox environment is proposed to be created. It will host computing infrastructures like HPC Clusters along with data centres. Besides this, AI City will have innovation labs, research institutes, and co-working communities.


The aim is to create a space where all stakeholders can connect and collaborate, and awareness can be raised around the positive impact of AI, according to a statement.


Per Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, this step will help bring AI closer to our society. "With AI City we want to make this technology more accessible, grow the public understanding of Artificial Intelligence, and get more people involved," he said.


It will also be an enabler for the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the statement read.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

