Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprise Bank signs 15 agreements with international partners

The Small and Medium Enterprise Bank of Saudi Arabia has signed 15 cooperation agreements with international partners and financing institutions, including commercial banks, financing companies, and financial technology companies.





The aim is to increase financing provided to the small and medium enterprises sector, by enhancing the contributions of financial institutions.





According to a press release published in Saudi Press Agency, the list of banks that signed the joint financing programme includes Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, Bank Albilad, Arab National Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Bank AlJazira.





The agreements also included a framework cooperation agreement with Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and the Industrial Bank of Korea.