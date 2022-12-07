Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprise Bank signs 15 agreements with international partners

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 07:27:32 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprise Bank signs 15 agreements with international partners
The agreements are aimed at increasing financing options for the small and medium enterprises sector.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Small and Medium Enterprise Bank of Saudi Arabia has signed 15 cooperation agreements with international partners and financing institutions, including commercial banks, financing companies, and financial technology companies.


The aim is to increase financing provided to the small and medium enterprises sector, by enhancing the contributions of financial institutions.


According to a press release published in Saudi Press Agency, the list of banks that signed the joint financing programme includes Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, Bank Albilad, Arab National Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Bank AlJazira.


The agreements also included a framework cooperation agreement with Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and the Industrial Bank of Korea.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

Daily Capsule
H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 7 2022)

Apple updates App Store pricing system globally with 700 new price points

How ValueFirst is simplifying the complex world of email marketing