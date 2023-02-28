Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE-based Nadeera raises $200,000 through Beban TV show

By Nikita Bameta
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 09:00:11 GMT+0000
UAE-based Nadeera raises $200,000 through Beban TV show
With this investment, the team aims to strategically accelerate their market entry into the GCC so as to facilitate wider segments manage waste in a tech-driven manner.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based Nadeera has raised $200,000, from Bahrain-based Hope Ventures and Kuwait-based Rasameel Investments, represented by its CEO, Mr. Dakhil Al-Dakhil. The fundraise took place through Beban TV show.

Founded by Rabih El Chaar, Nadeera is a social enterprise that offers digitally enabled solutions for solid waste management.

With this investment, it aims to strategically accelerate its market entry into the GCC so as to facilitate waste management in a tech-driven manner, said Rabih El Chaar, Founder and CEO of Nadeera in a statement carried on Zawya.

1918 people loved this story

Grocery delivery startup YallaMarket is helping businesses enter MENA

In the Beban TV show, entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of investors from the region and stand a chance to raise investment and find business opportunities. A new episode of the show will be broadcasted every Wednesday of this month. The next episode will air on March 01, 2023.

Alongside Mr. Dakhil Al Dakhil—CEO of Rasameel—the panel of investors in episode 8 of the show featured online food delivery platform ﻿Jahez﻿, represented by Mr. Abdulaziz Alhouti, its Chief Investment Officer, and Mr. Abdulla Almutawa, founder and CEO of restaurant marketing platform, Cari.

Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund and the producers of the Beban show. It invests in Bahraini businesses.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

From McKinsey to Bombay Shaving Company: The journey of Shantanu Deshpande

TCS Research Scholar programme to include PhD aspirants

Converge @ Walmart 2022: Key takeaways from the biggest retail tech event

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt rolls out grievance committee for social media platforms

Infosys collaborates with ng-voice to deliver cloud solutions in Europe

EV startup Ultraviolette looking to raise $120M; What's up Wellness, Perfora bag deals

Edtech startup DUX Education to close down in April

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter