UAE-based Nadeera raises $200,000 through Beban TV show

UAE-based Nadeera has raised $200,000, from Bahrain-based Hope Ventures and Kuwait-based Rasameel Investments, represented by its CEO, Mr. Dakhil Al-Dakhil. The fundraise took place through Beban TV show.

Founded by Rabih El Chaar, Nadeera is a social enterprise that offers digitally enabled solutions for solid waste management.

With this investment, it aims to strategically accelerate its market entry into the GCC so as to facilitate waste management in a tech-driven manner, said Rabih El Chaar, Founder and CEO of Nadeera in a statement carried on Zawya.

1918 people loved this story Grocery delivery startup YallaMarket is helping businesses enter MENA

In the Beban TV show, entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of investors from the region and stand a chance to raise investment and find business opportunities. A new episode of the show will be broadcasted every Wednesday of this month. The next episode will air on March 01, 2023.

Alongside Mr. Dakhil Al Dakhil—CEO of Rasameel—the panel of investors in episode 8 of the show featured online food delivery platform ﻿Jahez﻿, represented by Mr. Abdulaziz Alhouti, its Chief Investment Officer, and Mr. Abdulla Almutawa, founder and CEO of restaurant marketing platform, Cari.

Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund and the producers of the Beban show. It invests in Bahraini businesses.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



