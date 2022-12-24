SoftConstruct-backed ftNFT opens real-world NFT shop in Dubai

The ftNFT marketplace opened its first NFT shop in Dubai's Mall of the Emirates. The NFT marketplace, which operates within the Fastex ecosystem, expanded its virtual ventures to the real world in the presence of artists, influencers, and public figures.





The concept shop is meant to bring together NFT and crypto enthusiasts on to a platform where they can interact with and experience innovative services in a whole new way, said a statement. It houses collections by Amrita Sethi, AKNEYE, Chiko &Roko, and others. Amrita Sethi, the first NFT artist in the UAE, spoke at the inaugural event.

The shop has a gallery, a 3D scanner to create avatars for virtual reality lovers, and services such as personalising NFTs that can either be picked up by the five senses or experienced virtually.





Through its first-of-its-kind shops in the MENA region, the ftNFT marketplace plans to shape a community of artists, enthusiasts, and potential investors to create, buy, and sell NFTs.

Apart from ftNFT, the Fastex ecosystem includes Fastex Exchange, FastexVerse, Fastex Pay, Fastex Chain, FastToken, and FirstTicket. It is backed by SoftConstruct, an international tech company that holds over eight brands offering IT solutions. It plans to open its second NFT store at Dubai Mall in the near future.