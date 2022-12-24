The Jameel Clinic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) hosted a one-day conference on artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare at the Jameel Arts Centre, The conference was hosted in partnership with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, Community Jameel, and Wellcome, a global charitable foundation supporting urgent health solutions.





Titled ‘AI Cures MENASA: Clinical AI and data solutions for health,’ the conference tbrought together pioneers in AI and health from the Jameel Clinic. Among the attendees was Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Some of the pioneers who attended the event included MacArthur ‘genius grant’ Fellows Professor Regina Barzilay and Professor Dina Katabi—representatives from major hospitals and public health agencies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as the South Asia region.

The conference marks the first international venture of Jameel Clinic’s ‘AI Cures’ platform for collaboration which was launched in the early months of the pandemic.

The conference hopes to combine the expertise of Jameel Clinic researchers with the expertise of local clinicians and public health officials in the region to maximise the impact of clinical AI tools on patient lives.





Founded in 2018, MIT Jameel Clinic is a research centre at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of artificial intelligence and health sciences, including disease detection, drug discovery, and the development of medical devices.