Talabat UAE extends dark-store management solution to retail partners

Tech company Talabat officially launched its first quick-commerce-as-a-service (Q-CaaS) in the UAE, a delivery-only store operation management solution.





This came after a six-month successful pilot in partnership with Aswaaq Retail, which has more than 20 supermarkets and community malls in Dubai and Ajman, as reported by Zawya.





Talabat will offer Q-CaaS to retail partners to use its logistics algorithms, logistics network, optimised store layout, and inventory management systems.

This follows Talabat Mart’s rapid growth in the UAE as the company's delivery-only 24x7 grocery hub. With over 30 Talabat Mart stores across all seven emirates in just two years, the company aims to extend its know-how in dark store management to benefit its partners and enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.





Commenting on the announcement, Wassim Makarem, Senior VP of Q-Commerce at Talabat said, “We are proud to launch Q-CAAS in the region, which allows us to empower retail partners by utilising our technology and expertise to cater to their communities. It is also in line with our commitment as a tech company to continuously develop products and services that benefit the delivery ecosystem as a whole in the region.”

Franck Rouquet, CEO of Aswaaq Retail said: “As our trusted online delivery partner for over two years, Talabat has enabled us to increase our delivery footprint and brand accessibility while continuing to provide a seamless customer experience. Aswaaq plans to further the project and come up with even more dark stores in the UAE. This remains Aswaaq’s top priority as we adopt innovative solutions that allow us to serve a larger audience base.”