TCL partners with Arsenal to tap into MEA, European markets

TCL Electronics has partnered with Arsenal Football Club to tap into the markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This collaboration will also help Arsenal engage with its supporters in the regions.

Under this partnership, TCL will offer Arsenal supporters exclusive club content and deals on its product range including TVs, home appliances, and white goods. Arsenal supporters will also have the option to participate in competitions and games where lucky winners will receive official Arsenal merchandise and gifts.

TCL will also invite select customers to watch live matches and meet and greet Arsenal players.

Founded in 1981, TCL specialises in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products such as TVs, audio and smart home appliances. It has operations in 160 markets globally.

The announcement comes only days before Arsenal faces Liverpool and attempts to bag their first win in Premiere League since 2012.





