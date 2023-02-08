Menu
TETCO, Lenovo join hands to accelerate education digitalisation in Saudi Arabia

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 12:46:53 GMT+0000
TETCO, Lenovo join hands to accelerate education digitalisation in Saudi Arabia
The two firms will work together to set up a framework that will enable future collaborations to drive digital transformation and promote edtech in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi government company Tatweer Educational Technology (TETCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lenovo. The two firms will work together to set up a framework that will enable future collaborations to drive digital transformation and promote edtech across education industries in Saudi Arabia.

TETCO provides solutions and services for supporting educational technologies. 

This partnership, which was formalised at the LEAP 2023 tech conference, is aimed at advancing digital transformation in the education landscape, a report from Zawya found.

Edtech is emerging as a key area of growth in the region. The e-learning market in GCC is expected to grow by $569.04 million between 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.66%, according to a report by markets research firm Technavio. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait stand as the key edtech consumer markets in the region, the report found.

Among the goals set as per the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda is the idea to improve the sustainability of the education sector through a focus on flexible learning. Education has risen as a key focus point among other sectors, which are also being actively developed and invested in.

Technology event LEAP is taking place in Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia. The four-day event started yesterday, February 6, and will continue until February 9.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

