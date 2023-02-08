Menu
Tonomus partners with NVIDIA and Oracle to boost AI adoption in NEOM and Saudi Arabia

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 08 2023 08:26:57 GMT+0000
Tonomus partners with NVIDIA and Oracle to boost AI adoption in NEOM and Saudi Arabia
This technology is expected to help industries ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services cut IT infrastructure costs, automate operations, and obtain insights at a faster pace.
NEOM's subsidiary Tonomus has partnered with NVIDIA and Oracle to boost AI adoption across NEOM and Saudi Arabia.

Through this collaboration, Tonomus customers can directly access NVIDIA's AI, digital twin solutions, which can be used at the planned Oracle Cloud Region located at NEOM smart city.

In essence, this technology is expected to help industries ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services cut IT infrastructure costs, automate operations, and obtain insights at a faster pace, as per a report by Zawya.

It will also bring together Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and NVIDIA's computing stack which would help NEOM-based enterprises access AI training and deep learning inference options, the report said.

Riyadh exhibition gives a glimpse of NEOM’s futuristic city

Users of Tonomus can access the world's top cloud service providers, search and compare multiple cloud solutions in real-time and purchase as well as manage them. Other benefits of Tonomus include cost monitoring, centralising customer management of multiple cloud assets and costs, resource optimisation and visibility, and being help finance and accounting departments access information on historic and projected costs based on consumption.

DIFC Talent Week to empower Emirati talent, offer employment opportunities

The cloud region will be hosted via Tonomus' digital cloud platform and by ZeroPoint DC hyperscale data centre.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

