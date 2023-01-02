Menu
Co-working space, The Bureau Business Center (The Bureau) is now open in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
January 02, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 02 2023 13:27:20 GMT+0000
Co-working space, The Bureau Business Center (The Bureau) is now open in Dubai
The Bureau is fit with a number of amenities from private office, a fitness studio called NAŌ, and a pumping room for breastfeeding mothers.
Purpose-built female-focused co-working space, The Bureau Business Center (The Bureau) is now open in Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. It is aimed to create to a welcoming and supportive space for women.


The Bureau is fit with a number of amenities from private office, a fitness studio called NAŌ, and a pumping room for breastfeeding mothers, a statement shared by Zawya reads.


What can you expect at the Bureau?

Founded in 2022 by Nikita and Rhea Patel, it will also arrange events and mentorship programmes that include traditional and reverse mentorship, industry-specific matches, among others. Topics and themes for these will include financial empowerment, women's mental and physical health, and a taboo talks series, according to the statement.


Those interested can opt for any of The Bureau's monthly or annual membership plans. There are also options available for short-term and long term private office rentals, social membership plans, student plans, and day pass options.


Rates start from AED 120 ($32.67) for a day pass, AED 950 ($258.67) for co-working membership, and AED 3,000 ($816.85) for private office rental. The team's next step is to expand The Bureau to more countries in the MENA, South Asia and beyond, according to Nikita Patel Co-founder of The Bureau.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

