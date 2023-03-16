Menu
UAE-based Farnek launches digital solution to help hospitality industry cut carbon emissions

By Nikita Bameta
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 11:02:20 GMT+0000
UAE-based Farnek launches digital solution to help hospitality industry cut carbon emissions
PowerTek is an energy performance monitoring tool, which will helps hotels and the wider business community measure, benchmark, track, and monitor energy and water consumption and also manage waste.
UAE-based Farnek has launched an online remote digital platform to help the hospitality industry in the Middle East mitigate carbon emissions.


Farnek is a provider of sustainable, tech-driven facilities management in the UAE. The digital platform, called PowerTek, has been developed by in-house experts, at Farnek’s sister company HITEK.

PowerTek is an energy performance monitoring tool, which will helps hotels and the wider business community measure, benchmark, track, and monitor energy and water consumption and also manage waste.


"Currently, the hospitality industry is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions... (Middle East) Hotels have only seven years to mitigate their emissions by nearly two thirds,” said Nadia Ibrahim, Director - Consultancy & Sustainability, Farnek. PowerTek's analysis will help reduce carbon emissions, she said.

PowerTek's analysis is derived from several variables that can affect a hotel’s environmental metrics including staff hours, occupancy, guest profiles, guest nights, food and beverage, number of guest rooms, and general weather conditions, said a note from Farnek. With this, hotels can maintain higher operational efficiency and lower costs and associated carbon emissions, it said.  

PowerTek is also capable of benchmarking a hotel's performance against its own previous data, said the note. Relevant comparisons with peers can be made on the basis of an energy utilisation index (kWh/m2/year), waste generation (kg/guest night), water utilisation index (litres/guest nights), waste diversion, carbon emissions and other operational costs.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

