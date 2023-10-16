Menu
UAE gifting platform Sharethelove secures seed funding from angel investors

The startup plans to use the funding to expand its team, develop its product, and expedite the launch of its new website.

UAE gifting platform Sharethelove secures seed funding from angel investors

Sharethelove.ae, a UAE-based gifting ecommerce platform, has secured a seed round of funding from a group of angel investors.

The startup plans to use these funds to expand its team, develop its product, and expedite the launch of its new website, according to statement on Zawya.

"We are on a mission to empower MENA shoppers to create inspiring unique gifts that make people feel loved. We are excited to get to work on executing the next phase of our journey," said Billy Blackford, CEO, ﻿Sharethelove﻿.

Sharethelove.ae, which was founded in 2020 by Blackford, sells personalised greeting cards and gifts.

The company designs, manufactures and distributes its products from its Dubai headquarters. Users can choose from over 4,000 templates for various occasions and also customise their cards with their own photos and text. The cost of a fully customised card is about Rs 570 plus postage.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

