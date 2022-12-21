Menu
UAE to host 13th World Trade Organisation conference in Abu Dhabi

By Nikita Bameta
December 21, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 21 2022 05:29:13 GMT+0000
UAE to host 13th World Trade Organisation conference in Abu Dhabi
The 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) had taken place in June 2022 at the World Trade Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host the 13th meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in February 2024, where representatives from 164 countries will assemble in the capital Abu Dhabi for the conference.


President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that "the UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country."


He further tweeted, saying, “Together with 164 nations, we will embark on a new era of free trade for the good of humanity.”

UAE gears up for COP28 climate summit to be inclusive and transparent


The ministerial conference—the top decision-making body of the World Trade Organisation—meets every two years and brings together all its members—the participating countries or customs unions—who discuss all matters under any of the multilateral trade agreements.


The 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) had taken place in June 2022 at the World Trade Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.


As per a Fast Company report, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE would support any global initiatives to ensure the free movement of commodities and services across nations worldwide.


He tweeted, saying, “As many as 164 WTO countries will hold global trade development talks in the UAE in early 2024. We warmly welcome the participating nations. We welcome the WTO, and we will support all international efforts aimed at ensuring the free flow of goods and services between different countries of the world and protect the future of global trade.”


While competing to host the ministerial conference, the UAE and Cameroon reached an agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the first and Cameroon to host the second WTO conference, added the report.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Suman Singh

