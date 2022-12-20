Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Head of COP28 UAE Higher Committee, hosted a meeting to discuss the roadmap for the COP28 climate summit, which is set to take place at Expo City Dubai in November next year, and how Dubai can present significant progress at the summit.





Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that, after the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is set to leverage its track record to ensure COP28 is transparent, inclusive, and pragmatic. He said the COP28 summit, like always, would focus on transformation and acceleration of climate action across the world.





The minister said the Middle East North Africa region's contribution towards combating climate change has been strong. He also said that the UAE aims to lead the process forward, through creative ideas, open communication, and partnerships and consensus among stakeholders.





Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Special Envoy for Climate Change, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Vice Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee, said that the UAE would collaborate with all partners to accelerate climate action to fulfil the pledges that the world has made.





The UAE, which has been pushing for strong climate initiatives, aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.